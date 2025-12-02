75 pc voters turn out in Vaijapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An average of 75 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise in Vaijapur on Tuesday for the election of 23 seats in 12 wards of the Vaijapur Municipal Council.

There are 79 candidates in the fray. Of them, 76 are for the 23 posts of councillors while the three candidates are for the council chairman’s post. The elections for two seats, Prabhag number one 'A' and two 'B', will be held on December 20. Voting was conducted at 48 booths on Tuesday.

Police security was provided at the polling booths along with the booth's chief and officers. There are 42,334 voters in the tehsil, including 20, 991 males and 21, 343 females. Out of them, 75 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise until evening.

A total of 105 Home Guards, 108 employees, 13 officers, a contingent of State Reserve Police Force and a riot control team under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer were deployed. Even the elderly voted enthusiastically at many election booths. Voting continued until late at night at polling booths at the Panchayat Samiti Office, Maulana Azad High School, and Agricultural Products Market Committee.