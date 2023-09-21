75-yr-old train passenger saved from jaws of death

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a 75-year-old woman, while trying to board an express train, slipped from the stairs and was dragged to 30 feet on the platform, on Wednesday at 11.30 pm. However, the timely alertness of a woman constable of (Government Railway Police - GRP) and good samaritans, the elderly woman was saved and bid adieu towards her destination by next train.

Police said, “ The elderly passenger Renuka Awate (75, resident of Nanded) was trying to board the Tirupati Express train, while it was leaving the railway station on Wednesday night. She wanted to reach Nanded. However, the door was closed, but she was trying to push the door and climb up the train. She was dragged till 30 feet. In the meantime, the lady police constable Dharati Thakkar, who was on duty at the station, spotted the incident. She ran towards the woman and other persons standing on the platform also rushed to help save the elderly woman. She was dragged from the entrance of the old station building to the GRP police chowky. The other GRP personnel and passengers on the platform also rushed to extend help. Renuka Awate then left for Nanded by next train, said Thakkar.