750 researchers to participate in 'Aviskar' beginning at 'BATU today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 750 researchers from 25 universities in the State will participate in the inter-university 'Aviskar' festival, which will begin at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, on January 12.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BATU Vice Chancellor Dr Karbhari Kale said the 17th State Inter-university research ‘Avishkar 2025’, organised by the Office of the Governor to instill a love of research among students and encourage them to innovate, would be held upto January 15 at BATU.

He said University Grants Commission Secretary Dr Manish Joshi would inaugurate the innovation competiton at 4 pm, on Sunday.

VC Dr Karbhari Kale will presided over the function while Deendayal Research Institute Director Upendra Kulkarni and Dr Milind Kamble will be the special guest for the event.

The valedictory cermeony will held on January 15. The winners will be presented the prizes. Scholarships are also included to encourage and promote the research of students. The winners of these will be able to present their work before the Governor at Raj Bhavan on January 26.