75,000 Students to sing ‘Maharashtra Geet’ for record District event on September 17; CM to attend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 75,000 students in the district will participate in a collective singing of the Maharashtra Geet on the morning of September 17, as part of Marathwada Muktisangram Din , aiming for recognition in the Asia Book and India Book of Records.

District Collector Deelip Swami informed at a press conference on Wednesday that students from classes 8th to 12th across the district will sing collectively and present cultural performances. Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Latkar was also present.

The city-level programme will be held at Gokul Stadium in Hudco, Rural Police Headquarters, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and local representatives in attendance.

On this day, students will participate in collective volunteer work, cultural programs, and patriotic songs, along with a programme commemorating the sacrifices of freedom fighters during the Muktisangram.

Students from every taluka will participate, with 35,000 joining in person in the city, while 45,000 students from taluka-level schools will participate via live broadcast. Students from Zilla Parishad schools, private, and government schools will take part. Buses will be arranged for transport, and 1,000 buses will be parked with arrangements for water and biscuits for students.