7,546 candidates skip MPSC exam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Public Service Commission, Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination was held in two sessions at 36 centres in the city on Sunday. A total of 7,546 students out of 14,694 registered remained absent for this examination. This means around 50 per cent of the candidates were absent from this test, held in two sessions.

District Collector Deelip Swami visited some centres in the city and inspected them. As per the information provided by Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, the MPSC examination was held at 36 centres in the city in two sessions on Sunday.

A total of 7,397 candidates were present in the first session conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. While 3,823 out of 7,297 students appeared in the second session, held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 66.51 per cent of candidates were present in the first session and 65.23 per cent in the second session. Arrangements were made for more than 200 candidates at each centre.