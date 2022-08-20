76th Independence Day celebrations at Dnyanada

Aurangabad, August 20:

Chief guest Ankush Magar, army personnel from Bombay Engineering Unit, Pune performed flag hoisting on the Independence Day at Dnyanada English School. Students rendered the patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha. A speech was delivered by student Aradhya Warade followed by the demos of gymnastics on patriotic songs by all the four Houses. Magar and guest of honour Kamal Gaikwad, wife of late martyr Raju Gaikwad, Babasaheb Bhagat, school secretary N K Joshi, trustees Shaila Joshi, Hrishikesh Joshi and treasurer and co-ordinator Manisha Joshi felicitated the Scout and Guide Students who completed their three years course Sopan and winners of the Envision Science Competition organised by The Jain International School Sharvari Keskar, Sakshi Phalke and Anuj Bawaskar. Jyoti Walse guided the latter. The new students council members were conferred the badges. The office-bearers and members included Head Boy Ameya Pathak, Head Girl Palak Salunkhe and their teams.