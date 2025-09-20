7.8 K candidates barred from applying for Maha TET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those candidates who faced action in the scam of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET) of 2018 and 2019 were barred from appearing for the Maha TET 2025.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducts the MahaTET for teaching in primary schools across the State. A scam of tampering with the marks during the Maha TET of 2018 and 19 surfaced in 2022. A total of 7,880 candidates were found guilty in the scam.

The Council clearly stated that these candidates were barred from appearing for the Maha TET 2025 and if any of them apply by giving wrong information, he/she would face action.

Test schedule

The MSCE has decided to conduct the TET on November 23, 2025. The registration process has already begun and its last date is October 3. The candidates can take a printout of the admission form online between November 10 and 23. The test will be held from 10.30 am to 5 pm, on November 23.

Test has 2 papers

Those who wish to teach classes from first to fifth standard (Paper 1) and aspirants of 6th to 8th (Paper 2), it is mandatory for candidates to pass this examination first for appointment as a teacher in all managements, all examination boards, all medium aided, unaided, and permanent unaided schools. The first paper will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm while the timing of the second paper is from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

---If more than one application is submitted, the last filled application form will be considered and the fee will not be refunded for the earlier submitted application form

-- While filling the information regarding 10th, 12th educational and professional qualifications, disability and caste should be filled from the original certificate only.