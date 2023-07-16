78 pc students' attendance being recorded on Smart Guru App

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) started taking measures to enhance number of students in its schools.

The CSMC has 72 schools in different parts of the city. Once upon a time, the schools had 30,000 to 32,000 strength. Their figure came down to 18,000 because the CSMC has not paid any attention to the schools during the last four decades. The buildings were in dilapidated condition.

The CSMC schools were in poor condition compared to private schools. It received Rs 64 crore under Smart City Project. So, the civic body started to take different initiatives to increase its strength and hire qualitative teachers. A Smart Guru App was launched to record the attendance of students and teachers. A total of 50 schools were turned into Smart Schools.

Corporation administrator G Shrikant has started paying attention to the schools.

Initially, he developed Smart Guru App on which students will have to record students attendance daily. The report of absent teachers is uploaded on the application.

The App records 78 attendance of students. The students' attendance of 22 divisions is yet to be recorded on the App. The schools were given the deadline of August 1 to make all students' attendance on the App.

G Shrikant said that the attendance of 78 per cent of students is being recorded on the App until July 14. The teachers and headmasters were instructed to take follow up of absent students. The stress is being laid on providing sports facilities than reading. The civic body is also thinking to develop turf on the ground of some schools.

“The school students will play on the turf in the day time. The turn will be given on rent at night to any agency or organisation as it will generate revenue for CSMC. E-library facilities will also be made available in each school. Guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will make available fun for the facility from the District Planning Committee,” he said.