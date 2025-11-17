78.11 pc Poly seats filled in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 78.11 pc seats of the polytechnic were filled in the Marathwada region for the academic year 2025-26.

There are 68 polytechnics in the eight districts with 20,335 intake. The admission process for the current academic year began in the last week of May.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) implemented four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds up to August 8. Also, the institutional quota round was conducted up to September 15. The DTE created awareness among students through ‘school connect’ initiatives.

A total of 15,884 (78.11 per cent) seats were filled while nearly 4,451 (21.89 pc) remained vacant for the current academic year. According to the DTE officers, 83.39 seats ( 4,653) out of a total 5,580 seats were filled in 16 polytechnics of the district.

Box

District-wise number of seats filled is as follows;

District--No of Institutes--intake---admitted--Vacancy--PC

Beed—---11---------3,255-------2814----441---86.45

Chh Sambhajinagar--16---5,580--4,653--927--83.39

Dharashiv--5----240------976-------264----78.71

Hingoli------2---390------312---78---80

Jalna------6------1,530---1243---287--81.24

Latur-----15-----4,580----3,160--1420--69

Nanded—9------2,860----2,052---808---71.75

Parbhani---4----900------674-----226---74.89

Total------68----20,335--15,884--4451--78.11