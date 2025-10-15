788 ‘Power Warriors’ on 24-hour duty this Diwali!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the city lights up this Diwali, the engineers, linemen, and staff of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) will not be celebrating with their families instead, they’ll be on duty to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the city. To keep the city shining bright, MSEDCL has set up round-the-clock standby and emergency response teams, deploying 788 personnel for continuous service.

The city division of MSEDCL has mobilized 85 engineers, 96 machine operators, 395 linemen, 156 contractual workers, and 56 staff members from maintenance agencies, all working in shifts to maintain smooth power distribution during the festive period. Detailed instructions have been issued to agency staff for prompt response in case of outages. Under the guidance of Chief Engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot, officers and employees are taking all necessary precautions to ensure reliable power supply.

During Diwali, when homes and streets are illuminated with lights and fireworks, MSEDCL has also urged citizens to prioritize electrical safety while enjoying the festivities.

How much power does the city need?

Currently, 3,64,254 electricity consumers are registered in the city, including over 3 lakh domestic connections. The city’s monthly power requirement stands at 350 MW, with demand rising during Diwali due to increased household consumption. MSEDCL has made arrangements to ensure there are no power cuts during the festival.

Where to report power issues

Consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city division can register power complaints by calling 1912, 1800-212-3435, or 1800-233-3435, or by using the MSEDCL mobile app, the company said.

Safety precautions for citizens

Use high-quality electrical light strings for decorations.

Keep oil lamps (diyas) at a safe distance from electrical lights.

Keep wires of electric lights and lanterns away from metal objects.

Maintain a safe distance from power lines, transformers, and feeder pillars while bursting crackers.

Avoid lighting rockets or aerial fireworks near or under overhead power lines to prevent accidents.