79th Independence Day celebrated at VSF International Pre-school
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 20, 2025 22:05 IST2025-08-20T22:05:03+5:302025-08-20T22:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VSF International Pre-School celebrated Independence Day with a special class activity of grain-sticking and colouring the tricolour. Principal Rutuja Padalkar appreciated the creativity, participation, enthusiasm and patriotic fervour of the children.