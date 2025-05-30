7th accused held in Ladda heist for leaking property details

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant breakthrough in the May 15 robbery at industrialist Santosh Ladda’s residence in Bajajnagar, the Crime Branch arrested the seventh accused, Devidas Shinde (45), late Friday night for allegedly leaking information about the victim’s property.

According to police, Devidas resident of Shivajinagar, Wadgaon Kolhati, Shinde reportedly tipped off the gang about the wealth stored in the house, leading to the meticulously planned dacoity. A school bus driver by profession, Shinde has a past criminal record in 2016 at the M. Waluj Police Station and is said to be obsessed with hidden treasure and black magic. Locals claim he and co-accused Yogesh Hajbe previously engaged in treasure hunts driven by superstition. The key mastermind Amol Khotkar was killed in a police encounter on Monday, while his associates Hajbe, Sayyed Azharoddin, Mahendra Bidwe, Suresh alias Suryakant Gangane, and Sohel Shaikh remain in custody.

Vehicles used for recce seized

Police had long suspected Shinde, especially after phone records showed contact with Hajbe before the crime. On Friday, officers also seized a four-wheeler and moped used during the gang’s recce. Sources say the individual who first informed Shinde about the alleged crores at Ladda’s residence has also been detained for interrogation.

(WITH 2 Photos)