8 booked for duping gullible youths for Rs 58 L

Aurangabad, June 12:

A total of nine youths from Sillod and Bhokardan have been cheated for Rs 58 lakh on the pretext of helping them in getting jobs at the Health Department. A total of eight accused were booked with Sillod Police.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Waman Kolhe alias Jaiswal (Ashirwad Apartment, Bhagatnagar, Nagpur), Warade an officer from Pune Health Department, Salve from Sub-district Hospital of Pusad, Patil, Raut (full names not available), Arun Patil (TV Centre, Aurangabad).

The names of two more accused were not available. Police inspector Ashok Mudiraj said that the accused took Rs 58 lakh in October 2021 from the complainant Ambadas Ukhaji Sonune (43, Koli Kotha, Bhokardhan) near Bharadi Petrol Pump in Sillod. Sonune collected Rs 58 lakh from his relatives to help their children to get jobs after the accused promised him jobs assistance.

The accused prepared a bogus appointment letter of the Health Department and gave it to the complainant and his relatives. Also, the accused took service of nine youths as health workers at Pusad, Guru Govindsingh District Hospital of Nanded for one and half months.

Later, the accused sent asked the candidates to return home and informed them that their permanent appointment would be sent to their home.

The youths received an appointment letter through post after eight to ten days. In the letter, they were asked to join the duty at the office of the District Malaria Officer (Yavatmal).

When the youths reached there, the Malaria Officer informed the youths that their appointment letter was fake.

On realising cheating, Sonune asked Pankaj Kolhe to return their money.

Kolhe informed the complainant that Rs 9 lakh taken from the two candidates were given to another accused Arunl Patil (TV Centre).

When Sonune asked Patil for money, the latter issued a cheque of Rs 9 lakh on May 5,022. The cheque was bounced when deposited. Therefore, Ambadas Sonune lodged a complaint with the police.