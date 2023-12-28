8 corona patients diagnosed in one day in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eight corona patients were diagnosed in a single day on Thursday. All these patients are in home isolation, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

A Corona patient was found in the city on December 21 after one and a half years. Two corona patients were diagnosed on the following day. Subsequently, one patient each was diagnosed on December 23 and 24. For the last three days, not a single corona patient was diagnosed. Therefore, the health administration had breathed a sigh of relief. However, on Thursday, the report of eight patients residing in Nyaynagar, Rengtipura, Kanchanwadi, Silk Mill Colony, Kranti Chowk area, Hinanagar-Chikalthana, Mhada Colony (N-2) and Sadatnagar came positive.

Don't panic, take care

Dr Mandlecha said, citizens should not panic. Senior citizens and persons with various ailments should avoid going in crowds. People with cold, cough should avoid crowding and stay in isolation.