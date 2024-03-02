80 million e-vehicles in India by 2030, saved 200 billion in fuel

Ather Energy's co-founder, Swapnil Jain, forecasts India's EV revolution at Energy Conclave 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In his address at the conclusion of the CMIA's Energy Conclave 2024, Swapnil Jain, co-founder of Ather Energy, unveiled a striking projection for India's Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape. Speaking at Rukmini Hall, MGM University on Saturday, Jain said, ‘By 2030, India will have 80 million two-wheeler e-vehicles, saving 200 billion liters of fuel. India is leading in technology, with electric 2 wheelers outperforming global counterparts. This is a monumental shift in mobility.

In his keynote address, Jain outlined Ather Energy's journey from its inception in 2012 to its current standing as a pioneer in sustainable technology but also underscored the imperative of embracing clean energy solutions. With Ather Energy's remarkable achievements, including covering 1.5 billion kilometers and reducing 35,000 tons of CO2 emissions, Jain stressed on reinforcing the urgency of transitioning to electric mobility.

Jay Runwal from RWTH Aachen University offered insights into hydrogen technologies, while Dr Niladri Chaudhari and Dr Surabhi Prakash of Xellentro Green Computing Foundation emphasized the role of sustainable IT practices in environmental stewardship.

Dipak Kokate, executive director at SGP, MAHAPRIET, brought attention to governmental initiatives aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and combating air pollution concerns in India. He said that a mere 5 percent saving of energy will result in saving 695 MW load. Maharashtra electricity tariff is highest in the country and therefore the only way out to reduce the cost is to have Rooftop Solar Programme. The event also championed inclusivity in the green energy sector, with panelists discussing strategies to promote women's participation in green skilling initiatives.

