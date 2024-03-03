80 percent target met in pulse polio drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pulse polio campaign was conducted in the city on Sunday by the health department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation. A target of 1.98 lakh children in the age group of 0 to 5 was given to administer the dose. According to municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, the corporation was successful in achieving 80 percent of the target.

The CSMC received 2.50 lakh doses through the government. Doses were allocated according to the requirement of each health centre. A total of 689 polio booths were placed under 41 reporting units to make the pulse polio campaign a success. Children were dosed from 8 am to 6 pm. In the campaign, transit teams were arranged to administer doses to children at 125 places such as railway stations, bus stands, airport, toll booths and malls. Apart from this, 22 mobile teams were arranged to administer polio doses to migrant labourers, brick kilns and hamlets.