8,000 acres to be acquired from April: minister Save

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rapid growth in Auric’s Shendra and Bidkin estates has led to land scarcity. Minister Atul Save announced 8,000 acres will be acquired from April for expansion at the 9th Advantage Maharashtra Agriculture Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) expo at Shendra Auric.

The expo, ranked as the country’s third-largest industrial exhibition, was inaugurated with ceremonial lamp lighting. Present on the dais were guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MPs Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Kalyan Kale, MLA Anuradha Chavan, chief investment adviser to the chief minister Kaustubh Dhavse, principal secretary (industries) Dr P. Anbalagan, Maharashtra Industrial Development corporation (MIDC) CEO P. Velarasu, Auric managing director P. D. Malikner, Ather Group founder and CTO Swapnil Jain, Toyota’s Sudeep Dalvi, G. Shankara, Bellary Industries’ Shrikant Badve, Massia president Arjun Gaikwad and Sarika Kirdak. Minister Save said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has a special focus on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has evolved from an auto hub into an emerging EV hub due to fresh investments. Emphasising that MSMEs must be given priority, he said Maharashtra, and particularly Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will play a key role in achieving India’s USD 5 trillion economy target. He also announced plans for developing an international convention centre. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat assured that political situations would never affect the industrial landscape and that industries would not face any hurdles in the city. MP Dr Karad noted that while the first Massia expo had just 50 stalls, the current edition hosts nearly 1,500 stalls, including several multinational companies. With adequate water, land and skilled manpower, he said the city is emerging as Maharashtra’s growth engine. The event also saw the inauguration of a coffee table book. The introductory address was delivered by former Massia president Anil Patil.

-----------------

Local vendors to lead MNC supply chains

Minister Atul Save urged MNCs to prioritise local vendors, promising full support and facilities, ensuring industries rely less on outside suppliers.

-----------------

Political unity at industry forum

Leaders set aside differences at the industry programme. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat noted that CM Eknath Shinde initiated Maharashtra’s Davos outreach, stressing that politics will not affect industrial growth and all parties remain united.

-----------------

Top leadership’s absence disappoints organisers

The expo was originally slated to be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and industries minister Uday Samant. However, their preoccupation with municipal election campaigning prevented them from attending, causing visible disappointment among the organisers.