80.94 pc candidates take SET in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 80.94 per cent candidates took the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET)2025 at 20 centres in the city on Sunday.

SET coordinator Dr Satish Dandge said that 8,138 registered for the test in 32 subjects from the division. He said that the examination which is an eligibility for the teacher’s job in universities and affiliated senior colleges of the State was conducted smoothly.

Of them, 6,587 (80.94 pc) were present in two sessions today at 20 centres which included Deogiri College, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, Milind College of Science, IBP Mahila College, Government College of Arts and Science, Vasantrao Naik College, S B College of Arts and Commerce.

Each centre has one superintendent, one assistant superintendent, an observer from another university, one clerk and invigilators. Police personnel were deployed at each centre.

SET in 32 subjects

The SET was conducted in the 32 subjects which are the subjects of Postgaduate only. The subjects included Marathi, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, History, Economics, Sociology, Political Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Environmental Sciences, Life Sciences, Geography,

Computer Science and Application, Forensic Science, Commerce, Management, Law and Education.