857 ZP teachers to get senior scale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department of the Zilla Parishad has decided to give the benefit of the senior pay scale to 857 teachers working in ZP schools as per the Chattopadhyay Committee recommendations.

The Department invited proposals from the teachers for senior grade pay grades. A total of 957 teachers submitted the proposals. Education Officer (Primary) Jayashree Chavan said that after verification of the proposals, it was decided to give a senior pay scale to 857 teachers. As per the norms, a ZP teacher is given the benefit of a senior pay scale after completing 12 years of service.

The recommendations of the committee were not implemented, though hundreds of eligible teachers working in ZP schools. Therefore, proposals were invited from the Bloc Education Officers of 9 Panchayat Samiti in the district for this pay scale.

After scrutiny of the proposal, a three-member committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer gave the final approval to the list. The committee consisted of the Education Officer, the Deputy CEO of the Administration Department and the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer. Accordingly, the benefit of the senior scale will be given to the teachers.