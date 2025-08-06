8.7 mm rainfall in half city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rain has been playing truant since the beginning of August. A total of 0.7 mm rainfall was recorded on July 31. Rrain made a significant presence in half the city in the morning session of August 6.

A total of 8.7 mm rainfall was recorded by the Chikalthana Weather Centre. However, the atmosphere was humid after the morning. The maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius. Water accumulated in many areas when half of the city received rainfall today.

There was no rain in the areas from Kranti Chowk to Itkheda, Bhavsingpura and Cantonment. Residents of Garkheda, Cidco, Hudco, TV Centre, Seven Hill, Chikalthana and some parts of Satara experienced rainfall.

The humidity in the atmosphere has increased due to the heavy rain for a week. Moreover, the temperature has also started rising.

Weather experts are predicting that the monsoon will become active after August 8. The district has received 50 per cent of the annual average rainfall in June and July. Farmers are increasingly worried as the rains have turned their backs in August.