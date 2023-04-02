87-year-old corona patients dies in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The number of corona patients have increased in the city, but no death of the patient was reported till today. But a death of an 87-year-old corona patient woman from Pir Bazar area was reported on Sunday. On the other hand, seven more patients were reported on Sunday and the number of active patients reached 47 in the district and 41 in the city now.

Corona pandemic was severe in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the first and second corona waves. Considering the increased in the number of patients, the union and state governments imposed prohibitory guidelines. However, after the people were vaccinated, no much impact of corona was experienced in the district.

However, corona has started spreading its tentacles once again in the district. Patients were reported in the district from March 1. More than 2,000 corona tests were conducted last month and 93 persons were reported positive. However, no death was reported in this month.

On the report receive on Sunday, an 87-year-old woman from Pir Bazar, Osmanpura and suffering from corona was reported dead. She was admitted to a private hospital on March 20 and was being treated since then.

The administration has appealed to the people to take precaution and avoid going to a crowded place and use masks and sanitizers.