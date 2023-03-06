9 candidates in fray for 4 Mgmt Council seats election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are nine candidates in the fray for the four seats election of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Registrar and Election Returning Officer Dr Bhagwan said that elections would be held in a Senate meeting scheduled for March 12 in the second phase. A total of 18 candidates filed nomination papers for the eight seats of MC. Of them, 4 four seats are reserved category. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers was March 6.

A total of five candidates-Dr Babasaheb Gore, Dr Meher Duttabhau Pathrikar, Haridas Somvanshi, Dr Munjaba Dhondge and Dr Vikram Khilare-withdrew their nomination papers.

There was one candidate for each of the four reserved categories. This means that all of them will be elected unopposed.

Now, nine candidates are in the fray for the four seats of the open category.

The names of the candidates are Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Ankush Kadam and Dr Bhagwansingh Dhobal (teacher collegium), Govind Deshmukh and Basavraj Mangrule (Management Representative), Yogita Hoke Patil and Sunil Magre (graduate collegium), Dr Vishwas Kandhare and Dr Bharat Khandare (Principal collegium)

The Senate meeting will be organised at 11 am next Sunday. A total of 70 members will exercise their franchise to elect new members. The budget will also be presented in the meeting.