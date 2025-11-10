9 Centres of UG exam changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has changed nine centres of undergraduate courses examination within its jurisdiction.

The university will conduct the winter November-December session 2025 UG examination beginning on November 12. The students of first to sixth semesters (old pattern) will appear for the examination centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

The list of the centres was also released last week. However, nine centres were changed

within Bamu’s jurisdiction. Of them, two are in the district.

-- The students of BCA, BBA, BA-MCJ colleges-zone 4 (Code: 11, 183, 351, 335, 356, 372, 173, 376, 37, 602, 61, 636, 720, 712, 78, 818 and 34) were allotted MIT (Cidco) as examination centre. However, the students of the colleges will take papers at the centre (Vidyadhan College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

-- The students of BCA-Sci, BCA (MOT) and BBA colleges, Zone no 05 (code 12, 146, 203, 225, 345, 358, 385, 398, 709, 749, 809) were given an examination centre at Pandit Jawarlal Nehru College. Their centre was changed and they will take their examination at the College of Computer Science and Multimedia.

--Three centres of Jalna, including JES College and Badrinarayan Barwale College, were also changed. The university also changed the four centres, two each from Beed and Dharashiv.