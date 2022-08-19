9 corona patients reported on Friday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2022 08:30 PM 2022-08-19T20:30:10+5:30 2022-08-19T20:30:10+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 19: As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were ...

9 corona patients reported on Friday | 9 corona patients reported on Friday

9 corona patients reported on Friday

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 09 (City: 05, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,71,592

Patients discharged: 18 (City: 10, Rural: 08)

Total Discharged: 1,67,789

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 59

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,29,605

First Dose: 30,42,700

Second Dose: 23,68,826

Precaution Dose: 2,18,079

Open in app