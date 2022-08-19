9 corona patients reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2022 08:30 PM 2022-08-19T20:30:10+5:30 2022-08-19T20:30:10+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 19: As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were ...
Aurangabad, Aug 19:
As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 09 (City: 05, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,71,592
Patients discharged: 18 (City: 10, Rural: 08)
Total Discharged: 1,67,789
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 59
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,29,605
First Dose: 30,42,700
Second Dose: 23,68,826
Precaution Dose: 2,18,079Open in app