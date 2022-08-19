9 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 09 (City: 05, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,71,592

Patients discharged: 18 (City: 10, Rural: 08)

Total Discharged: 1,67,789

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 59

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,29,605

First Dose: 30,42,700

Second Dose: 23,68,826

Precaution Dose: 2,18,079