9 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 09 (City: 05, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,71,608

Patients discharged: 13 (City: 11, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,67,821

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 43

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,32,389

First Dose: 30,42,952

Second Dose: 23,69,812

Precaution Dose: 2,19,625