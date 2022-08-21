9 corona patients reported on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2022 11:15 PM 2022-08-21T23:15:02+5:30 2022-08-21T23:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 21:
As many as, 09 new patients including 05 in city and 04 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 09 (City: 05, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,71,608
Patients discharged: 13 (City: 11, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,67,821
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 43
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,32,389
First Dose: 30,42,952
Second Dose: 23,69,812
Precaution Dose: 2,19,625