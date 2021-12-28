9 corona suspects found positive on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

In all, 9 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Tuesday. For details, refer the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cidco, Ulkanagri (One each), Jafar Gate (two) and others five.

Final case tally in Aurangabad district on December 28.

New patients : 09 (all City)

Total patients: 1,48,788

Cured: 1,46,083

Discharged today: (City 08, Rural 04)

Active: 54

Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Tuesday)