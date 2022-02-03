9 new health Sci colleges opened in State; 500 seats increased

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

A total of nine health sciences colleges including three in Marathwada were opened across the State from the academic year 2021-22 and its seats are available for admissions.

Those who qualified National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET)-2022 can choose new colleges of BAMS, BHMS, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and B Sc-Nursing for the admissions. The preference form filling process is underway for the courses. The State Common Entrance Test Cell said that seats in the new colleges would be allotted only after permission from the Central Council, Government of Maharashtra and Maharashtra University of Health Science. Nearly 500 seats would be available for admissions.

The names of the new colleges which are in Marathwada are as follows; Shri Sai Janvikas Pratisthan's Sai Ayurved Medical College and Research Institute (Khandala, Vaijapur, Aurangabad), Majalgaon Vikas Prathisthan's Jijamata College of Physiotherapy-BPTH (Kesapuri Camp, Majalgaon, Beed), Gurukrupa Sevabhavi Sanstha Gurukrupa College of Physiotherapy-BPTH (Malipargaon, Majalgaon, Beed).