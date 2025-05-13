9 schools draw duck; 687 secures 100 pc result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Not a single student was declared passed in SSC in nine schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Of them, five are in Parbhani while two are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, divisional president Anil Sable said the students from 2,687 schools appeared for the examination in the five districts of the division.

He said that 687 schools (recorded 100 per cent pass result in the five districts of the division while nine schools received zero result.

He said that action would taken against those schools which register less than 30 pc results. “There are 10 schools which received less than 30 pc result. A notice will be issued to the schools for getting zero and less than 30 pc result,” he said.

Box

100 pc result in 16 subjects

The divisional office of the State Board conducted SSC examinations in 36 subjects this year. The students from the division scored 100 per cent in 16 subjects, including Pali, Arabic, Urdu, Hindu-Urdu (all second languages), Tourism and Hospitality and Health Care.

The pass pc in some of the important subjects is as follows;

Subject-------------------pc

-Marathi (1st langauge)-93.93

-Hindi (1st langauge)--82.25

-Urdu (1st langauge)--94.85

English (1st langauge)-98.59

English (second language)--93.79

Sanskrit-----------------------99.23

Mathematics---94.82

Sci and Tech----95.39

Social Sciences---96.72

Box

division in 7th place in the State

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is on seventh place in the list of pass pc. The MSBSHSE took the examination in the nine divisions of the State. As usual, Kokan division topped the State with 98.82% pc, followed by Kolhapur (96.87%) and Mumbai (95.48%).

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar secured the sevent place in the list with 92.82 pc (1,70,750) candidates declared successful.