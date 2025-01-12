9 shops targeted in Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A wave of thefts in the Bajajnagar residential area has shaken the local community, with nine shops falling victim to break-ins over just two days. Thieves have been cutting open shop shutters and making off with cash and small valuables, triggering growing concern among traders and residents. In response, locals are demanding more frequent police patrols and thorough questioning of suspicious individuals, especially at night.

The thefts began on Saturday at Jay Bhavani Chowk, where thieves broke into four shops. The following day, five more shops in Bajajnagar were targeted. "The situation has become unbearable," said Shashikant Dhamdhere, a local trader, speaking to Lokmat Times. "We are constantly looking over our shoulders."

The thieves’ audacity has been on the rise, as they not only stole cash and valuables but also failed in some of their attempts. On Saturday, Shriram Mobile Shop at Jay Bhavani Chowk lost Rs 2 lakh in valuables, while New Shree Sai Medical had Rs 27,000 in cash and cosmetics worth Rs 1 lakh stolen. Although Radhakrishna Photo Frame and Shree Gajanan Laundry were targeted, the thieves left empty-handed.

On Sunday, Santosh Kadam’s grocery shop in Sidco, Devgiri Nagar, lost Rs 4,000, while nearby businesses such as Tulsai Medical, Devgiri Supermarket, and Devgiri Steel were also targeted, but the thieves failed to gain access. Sagar Shinde’s Matoshree Medical was the only shop on Sunday to report a stolen item— a computer CPU.

The discovery of thieves carrying sharp, one-and-a-half-foot-long knives has raised alarm. CCTV footage shows the thieves confidently riding a Bajaj Discover motorcycle, moving from shop to shop without fear. "It’s terrifying to think they could use those knives at any moment," a local trader remarked.

Despite the alarming increase in incidents, PI Rameshwar Gade confirmed that no formal complaint had been lodged for Sunday’s thefts, and no case has been registered. Authorities dispatched a dog squad and fingerprint experts to examine the crime scenes, but the criminals remain at large.

As the thaefts continue to escalate, residents are becoming increasingly fearful and are demanding that authorities take swift action to restore safety in the area.

