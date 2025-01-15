9-yr-old boy gets entangled in swing, dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A nine-year-old boy died after his neck entangled with a swing made from a saree at Pethenagar on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sanskar Nagesh Dalvi.

His family lives at Pethenagar in Bhavsinghpura and he has two siblings. He was studying in the third standard. He did not go to school that day as his mother had been unwell for the past one week.

Sanskar was playing with his siblings at home as usual. A swing from a saree was tied with an iron angle of a tin sheet house. They were playing with the swing. However, the neck of Sanskar tangled in the swing and fell unconscious.

On realising, family members rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital. But, he died before the admission. A case of accidental death was registered with Cantonment Police Station.