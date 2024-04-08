90 pc colleges of BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM to lose admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 90 per cent colleges of BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) might not be able to admit students for the new academic year as they failed to apply for the permission with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

It may be noted that there are 80 colleges of BBA, and BCA from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv affiliated to Bamu for the academic year. Until 2023, the colleges used to admit the students to the courses without any entrance test.

However, AICTE brought the colleges under its purview for the coming academic year. This means that the institutes will have to get permission from the Council for the admission process first. Also, the students will be admitted on the basis of the entrance test to be conducted by the respective State Government. The State government accepted the decision of the Council. So, the aspirants will have to take the CET for admission to these courses.

The last date for applying for permission with AICTE was April 1. Around 90 per cent of colleges of profession courses from within the jurisdiction of the university failed to apply for permission. No permission means no admission for the academic year 2024-25.

Test to be held from May 27 to 29

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started registration for the entrance test of the courses but the college will not be able to participate in the admission process without AICT permission. The registration date for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM MBA and MCA (integrated) CET has been extended up to April 18. The Cell will conduct the test across the State between May 27 and 29.