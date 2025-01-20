900 mm diameter water pipeline functioning gets halted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eight months ago, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) laid a new 900 mm diameter DI (ductile iron) type water pipeline. On Monday morning, some pipeline pipes in Pharola broke, flooding the road with water. It may be noted that the newspaper published a report just last week about the poor quality of work done on the pipeline.

In an attempt to provide an additional 75 MLD of water to the city until the new water supply scheme is completed, Rs 200 crore was spent to lay the 900 mm diameter water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Pharola. Three different contractors carried out this work. During the construction, there were no measures like cement concrete or other precautions taken where the pipeline could break.

The contractor simply laid the pipeline and was done with the work. Previously, the pipeline had broken twice. On Monday morning, while digging for a large 2500 mm diameter pipeline in Pharola, five 900 mm pipes broke off on their own, causing the area to be flooded with water.

Repair work underway

MJP started the repair work on the pipeline by noon. The sources indicated that the work might continue until late in the evening. If the work is not completed by night, it is expected to be finished the next (following) day.

The pipeline was laid to bring 75 MLD of water, but for the last six months, only 12 MLD of water has been supplied to Pharola in 24 hours. This is because the new 26 MLD water treatment plant in Pharola has not yet been completed.