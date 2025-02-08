900-mm pipeline sustains damage near Dhangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gallons of water got wasted for some time and the citizens were forced to suffer after the 900-mm width pipeline got damaged near Dhangaon on Paithan Road. Meanwhile, the officers of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had a tough time after their substandard quality of pipeline work was exposed.

The pipeline was laid by spending a fund of Rs 200 crore.

The pipeline was laid between Jayakwadi Dam and Pharola to lift and supply 75 MLD of water to the citizens till the completion of the new water supply scheme. The functioning of the pipeline started six months ago. It is alleged that the pipeline has not been laid as per the required technical parameters. The contractor brought readymade ductile iron (DI) pipes and after joining them he went away. So far, the pipeline has been damaged or disjointed 5-6 times. A crack had emerged in the pipeline at Takali Phata last month. The quality of work was raised, but MJP officials maintained silence.

On Saturday morning, the water started oozing from a spot in the pipeline laid beneath the Dhangaon bridge. The water was being wasted into a nearby nullah. When the residents brought the damage to notice, the lifting of water from the Jayakwadi was stopped. MJP officials inspected the site and found an occurrence of a hole in the pipeline. The repairing of the damage was started on priority. Till today, the pipeline was lifting only 10-12 MLD of water which the citizens were deprived of after today’s damage.

How did the water pipeline damaged?

The 900mm water pipeline can carry 75 MLD of water. For the past six months, only one of the three pumps, has been functioning.

Currently, only 12 MLD of water is being transported. If all three pumps were turned on to carry 75 MLD, how many places would the pipeline burst? The pipeline has developed leaks with just a little pressure of water, does this indicate that the quality of the pipeline is poor?

The pipeline has not yet been transferred to the municipal corporation. This is the state of affairs even before the transfer.

Officials remain silent

Despite repeated attempts to contact MJP’s Executive Engineer Kiran Patil, he did not respond. Once, he picked up the phone and mentioned that he was in a meeting. When it comes to issues of the pipeline bursting, the officials are unwilling to provide any explanation, which is particularly concerning.