900-mm water pipeline restored after 17 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One of the three major pipelines supplying water to the city, a 900-mm diameter pipeline, had remained non-functional for the past 17 days. After relentless efforts, the pipeline was restored on Tuesday at 11.30 am, providing the city with an additional 26 MLD of water. Over the past two weeks, residents had been receiving water with a delay of one to two days.

The delay was due to work at Takli Phata on Paithan Road, where the connection of the 2,500-mm main pipeline was still pending. The 900-mm pipeline runs alongside this main line, creating logistical difficulties. Some sections of the 900-mm pipeline were temporarily moved to allow the work to proceed. Initially, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) estimated that the work would take six days, but the main pipeline connection required at least 15 days.

After reconnecting the main pipeline, the 900-mm pipeline was repositioned, tested, and repaired for leaks using cement concrete. During this process, a valve got stuck and had to be freed, further extending the work. In total, it took 17 days to restore the pipeline. With the water supply now functional, residents can expect water on the sixth and seventh day of the supply cycle.

Administrator apologises to residents

Speaking to media persons, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth said,“The 900-mm pipeline had been non-functional for 17 days, and the work at Takli Phata was extremely complex with many challenges. We understand the inconvenience caused to residents over the past two weeks and sincerely apologise for the disruption.”