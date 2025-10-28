900 mm water pipeline restored after 2 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To supply additional water to the city, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) laid a 900 mm diametre water pipeline about a year ago. However, due to a technical fault at the Pharola power substation, the water supply through this line had been stopped for the past two days. On Tuesday evening (6 pm), officials succeeded in restoring the pipeline. During the two-day shutdown, the city was receiving 25 to 30 MLD less water than usual, which partially disrupted the water supply in several areas.

Two days earlier, the breakdown at the Pharola power sub-station had caused a complete halt in the city’s water distribution. Engineers and workers from the MSEDCL worked on a war footing to restart the 1200 mm and 700 mm pipelines. However, the new 900 mm line remained non-functional because the required electrical components were unavailable, delaying repairs.

As a result, only 30 MLD of water was being supplied to the city during the outage, leading to delayed water supply, by one to two days, in several residential areas.

Finally, the 900 mm pipeline was restarted at 6 pm on Tuesday, and water began flowing to the city around 8 pm. Officials said the restoration will help reduce the water supply gap and normalise distribution across the city.