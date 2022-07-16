92 new members join CAs family of A’bad

Aurangabad, July 16:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination on Saturday. The examination was held in May 2022.

Around 92 students qualified as CA. The CA Final course has two parts (group I and II) with the old and new syllabus.

Chairman of the ICAI city branch CA Yogesh Agrawal said that for the CA-Final new syllabus, 200 candidates appeared for Group-I. Of them, 42 students cleared the examination. A total of 232 students appeared for Group II. Out of them, 52 students were declared passed the examination.

A total of 668 students took the examinations for both Groups while of them, 168 cleared the examination. CA Yogesh Agrawal, CA Mahesh Indani has congratulated the newly qualified CAs.