92.82 pc SSC candidates declared successful in CSN division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 92.82 per cent students were declared successful in the SSC result at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday.

The MSBSHSE conducted SSC February-March 2025 examinations in nine divisions of the State from February 21 to March 17. The State Board declared the online result today.

Addressing a press conference here today, divisional president Anil Sable said that 1,85,407 students registered for the examinations in the five districts while over 1.83 lakh appeared. More than 1.70 lakh (92.82) pc were declared passed.

Box

Beed tops with 96.47 pass pc

Anil Sable said that Beed district topped the division with 96.47 pass pc while Hingoli is in the last place.

Box

District-wise-pass pc

District---------------students appeared--passed---ppc

Chh Sambhajinagar----66,626-----------62,366-----93.60

Beed-----------------------41,541---------40,077----96.47

Parbhani------------------28,592----------25,516-----89.24

Jalna----------------------31,585-----------28,883---91.44

Hingoli-------------------15,613-----------13,908-----89.07

Total :--------------------1,83,967---------1,70750----92.82

Box

Girls outperform boys again

The number of girls who passed the examination is higher, at 4.8 pc, than the boys in the division, as usual. A total of 1,02,727 boys took the examination against 81,230 girls. Of them, 93,174 boys, while pass pc is 90.70. A total of 77,576 girls were declared successful and their pass pc is 95.50. The district-wise number of girls and boys passed are as follows: Chh Sambhajinagar (33,891 boys–28,475 girls), Beed (23,245----16,832), Parbhani (13,411------12,105), Jalna (15,660---13,223) and Hingoli (6,967---6941).

Box

49.46 pc repeaters declared passed

Vaishali Jamdar, the division secretary of the State Board, said that 4098 repeaters were registered in the division while 4,025 candidates appeared. The pass pc is 49.46 (1991). Even in repeaters, the pass pc of girls is higher by 16.66% compared to the boys. A total of 42% pc male candidates passed while the figure of successful girls is 59.35%.