93 pc poly seats filled in State; 81 pc in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1.3 lakh students have confirmed their admissions in post-SSC polytechnic courses for the academic year 2025-26. The officers from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) claimed that this is the highest pc seats confirmation during the last eight to ten years.

One of the reasons for the increasing popularity of the courses is due to different initiatives implemented by the DTE. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) set the August 14 as the last date of the admission.

The percentage of the seats confirmed in the State is 93 while in Marathwada, it is 81 pc. The result of the supplementary examination was also announced recently. Those who passed also take admission to the courses.

Considering this, the DTE extended the admission date up to September 4 from August 14. The same date will be the last date for post-HSC and direct second admissions.

Joint Director of Technical Education Dr Kiran Ladhane said that this extension was given to the students who passed the SSC-HSC supplementary examination.

“This will benefit them for admission. Out of 20,335 seats in 68 polytechnics in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 16,505 were filled. While 3,830 seats are vacant. Students will have the opportunity to get admission in these vacant seats,” said.