94 pc candidates take TET in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 94 per cent candidates took the Maharashtra State Teacher Eligibility (MahaTET)-2025 at 37 centres in the district on Sunday. Nearly 24,200 students registered for the examination from the district.

The district administration prepared for the 'TET. The aspiring teachers thronged the centre since morning. Arrangements were made for the candidates at 37 centres in the city. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the test at 37 centres in the city on Sunday in two sessions. There were candidates of four mediums. The Council divided the district into nine zones for to monitor the examination smoothly. The centres' administration did biometric, face recognition, free scanning and 'CCTV, View with AI' at all the centres.

The first paper was conducted in the morning session from 10.30 am to 1 pm and Paper II was held in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. In the morning session, 11,042 students registered for Paper-1. Out of them, 10,393 took the examination. A total of 649 students were absent.

In the second paper, 13,158 students registered for Paper-2 while 12,378 were present. This means that 780 students were absent.

The attendance percentage in both papers was 94 pc (22,771) candidates, while 43 directors were appointed for the centres. The district administration took all possible measures to ensure that the test was conducted in a peaceful and safe environment. Top officers from the district administration like Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Education Officers Jayashree Chavan and Ashwini Lathkar, also visited various exam centres and inspected. More than 4.75 lakh students registered for the examination across the State.

Meanwhile, those students who arrived late at some centres in the city were not allowed to enter the centres. They missed papers. It was reported that some candidates came late at the centre at Podar International School.