94 pc scorer in SSC turns criminal; molester

The minor boy is a student of a prominent college and also a student of a reputed coaching class.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, a 16-year-old boy turned abnormal and became a hardcore criminal to raise his pocket money for enjoyment as the money given to him by his parents was insufficient.

Ironically, Suraj (name changed) secured 94

percent in 10th standard and got admission in the city’s prominent college. He also joined a costly coaching in the city. Starting from whisking away purses and mobile phones and then lifting motorcycles, Suraj started behaving abnormally. He started molesting females (woman or girl) walking on foot and would run away from the spot.

It so happened that a 28-year-old girl was passing by the road near Black Ganapati Temple on foot on Thursday at 8 am. Suraj, who was riding a motorcycle, drove near her and by snatching a leather purse hanging on her shoulder, fled from the spot. The purse contained expensive airpods, Rs 3,000 cash and keys of her house and car. Acting upon the information, Cidco MIDC police inspector Gautam Patare ordered his team comprising Santosh Sonawane, Prakash Sonawane, Devidas Kale, and Santosh Gaikwad to investigate the matter.

These four cops surveyed the CCTV footage at 12 noon. Later on, at around 8 pm, they spotted the bike (which was used in the crime) parked near Renuka Mata Mandir. The cops keep a vigil on the bike during the whole night hoping that the accused would come to take the two-wheeler. On Friday, at 9 am, Suraj came and as soon as he ignited the bike, the cops pounced on him. During inquiry, he revealed that he had lifted the bike from N-1 Cidco on August 24.

Suraj’s mother is teacher

Suraj’s mother is a school teacher, while father works in the private sector. He scored 94 percent in 10th standard. He started preparing to pursue a career in the field of engineering. He asked for a bike, but his father refused to give him the vehicle. Besides, the money given by his parents was also insufficient for enjoyment. Hence Suraj started stealing.

Earlier, Chikalthana and Mukundwadi police had held him, but released him as he was of minor age. This encouraged him to commit more crime. It is learnt that he would park the stolen vehicles near the Renuka Mata Temple and would go home in an autorickshaw.

He became abnormal

Suraj was involved in stealing vehicles, but in the past eight days, he whisked away purses of three women. He used the stolen money to prepare fake number plates, install decorative lights and put stickers on the vehicles. He would spend the remaining money on food and enjoyment.

It is learnt that he had molested two women from N-1 Cidco and one woman in Jawaharnagar locality, who were going on foot. He would hit them or touch them with bad intentions and run away from the spot. The Jawaharnagar police station inspector Vyankatesh Kendre had launched a hunt for him. Kendre said that Suraj has been sent to juvenile home (borstal).