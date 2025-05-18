95 pc appear for JEE-advanced in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 95 per cent students were present for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced that was held at three different centres of the city on Sunday.

It may be noted that one should qualify the JEE-Main and be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates to be eligible to apply for the JEE-Advanced. Those who qualify the JEE-advanced get admission to IITs, NITS and other top institutes of the country.

According to sources, nearly 3,000 candidates registered for the online test in the city while 2,850 of them were present at three centres.

There was one centre each at Chikalthana, Waluj and the city. One centre had 1850 candidates while another had 700. The third centre had 300.

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. The first session was from 9 am to 12 noon while students appeared for the second session between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Box

--Copy of candidate responses to be available online on May 22

--Online provisional answer keys to be displayed on May 26

--Feedback and comments can be filed on provisional answer keys on May 6 and 27

--Online declaration of final answer key and results on June 2

Box

The academicians and experts said the JEE-Advanced paper held today followed a pattern similar to last year's, with students finding it moderate to tough and lengthy.

According to Dr. Vishal Ladniya, an expert from the city, Mathematics was moderate and lengthy, Physics was surprisingly moderate, and Chemistry was easy. “Given the exam's difficulty level, it's expected that cutoff marks may drop by a few marks,” he added.