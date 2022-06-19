95 pc candidates present for Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship test

Aurangabad, June 19:

Around 95 per cent of candidates took examinations of the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) at 14 centres in the city on Sunday.

The NMMS) is a Centrally sponsored scholarship scheme and implemented with the objective to financially support the meritorious students of economically weaker sections of society.

Those who are studying 9th standard are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship two levels selection examinations. The first part is the mental ability test MAT) while the second part is called the scholastic aptitude test (SAT).

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the test at 14 centres in the city. The names of some of the centres included Jijamata Kanya Vidyalaya, Godavari Public School, Sharda Mandir Kanya Prashala, Baliram Patil Vidyalaya, Holy Cross Marathi High School and St Francis De Sales High School. Around 90 minutes time is given for each paper. However, children of special abilities were given extra time to complete the tests. Each selected student gets Rs 12,000 scholarship per year.

95 pc present

A total of 4,273 candidates registered for MAT and SAT levels. The number of absent and present candidates for both levels is as follows;

Level------present-----absent

MAT-------4060---------2013

SAT--------4058---------215

2 sessions

The first session (MAT) was conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon. Most of the questions in the paper are based on topics like analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern perception, and hidden figures. The students took the second session examinations between 1.30 pm and 3 pm. The syllabus of SAT covers the subjects of Science, Social Studies and Mathematics as per the syllabus of classes 7 and 8.