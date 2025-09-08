992 units of blood camp collected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 992 units of blood was collected at the blood donation camps organised by the Youth Movement of Maharashtra at different parts of the city on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This year, eight blood donation camps were held at the various locations-Markaz Yunus Colony, Lal Masjid (Town Hall), Kohinoor Lawns, Bagwan Hall, Zamzam Hall, Bazar Masjid (Chikalthana), Tipu Sultan Chowk, Hinanagar and Chikalthana Powerloom MIDC, from 9.30 am to 9.30 pm.

The organisation has collected 992 units of blood. Members of the Youth Movement of the city, including Musaddiq Ahmed, Afsal Ansari, Mushtaque Ahmed, Salman Yar Khan, Salman Siddiqui and others worked tirelessly.

Last year, Youth Movement collected 8072 units of blood in the State, including Aurangabad at the top with 1018 units, Nagpur second with 969 units and Mumbai third with 617 units.