A bond forged in 1974 still unbroken in 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The five-decade-long friendship between industrialist Mukund Kulkarni and farmer Bhagwan Sonavane began in 1974 when they were classmates in class five at a Zilla Parishad school in Manjari village, Gangapur taluka. Today, on the occasion of the UN’s International Day of Friendship, their story stands as a living example of what true friendship means.

While the world celebrates the idea of friendship on July 30, city honours it through this rare and enduring relationship between two men whose paths in life diverged, yet hearts stayed aligned. “In school, we used to buy orange candies for Rs 4 from the wholesale market and sell them for Rs 5. The extra rupee we saved was used to buy clothes for the needy on Republic Day,” recalls Kulkarni with a fond smile. “That spirit of shared purpose and compassion still binds us.” Despite leading vastly different lives today, their bond remains untouched by time or social standing. The two friends ensure they meet at least two to three times a year. “To the world he might be a big industrialist, but for me, he’s still the same Mukund from school,” says Sonavane, proud and content.

Then & Now from candy to compassion

Their friendship began with small, selfless acts. Selling candies to help others was just the beginning of what became a lifelong journey rooted in kindness. From their school days to their 60s, their values never wavered. Despite differences in profession, income, and lifestyle, their friendship was never about status always about values.

No status divide, only trust

“He grounds me to my roots,” Kulkarni says, referring to the deep influence Sonavane continues to have in his life. With characteristic simplicity, Sonavane replies, “Success never changed him. Our bond was always about trust, not titles.”

Their story is not just about nostalgia but about how true friendship thrives with respect, equality, and unwavering trust.