A grand culmination of Creativity, Confidence & Celebration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Lokmat Times Campus Club Summer Camp 2025 concluded with an inspiring closing ceremony at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, marking the end of a 10-day journey filled with creativity, learning, and transformation recently. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, trainers, and parents, turning the venue into a vibrant celebration of young talent and growth.

The programme began with an impressive Robotics Presentation by Ankit Joshi, Abhilash Sonawane, Atharva Joshi, and Prajakta Joshi from Hostedminds Robotics. Young tech enthusiasts showcased live projects, introduced basic AI concepts, and demonstrated practical applications of robotics and coding reflecting their remarkable grasp of technology and innovation.

A dynamic Martial Arts and Wushu demonstration by students trained under Zahoor Syed of ZS Warriors Academy followed. With precision, discipline, and agility, participants demonstrated powerful self-defence techniques, drawing loud applause from the audience.

The stage then lit up with Bollywood and contemporary dance performances, choreographed by Ayodhya Puri. Students from junior and senior batches performed with confidence and flair, reflecting their personal growth over the course of the camp. All participants were awarded certificates of participation, recognizing their enthusiasm and involvement. The sense of achievement was visible on every young face, highlighting the camp’s impact in fostering confidence and self-expression.

Felicitation of trainers and mentors

In a gesture of appreciation, the trainers and mentors who conducted various sessions were felicitated for their dedication and expertise. Those honoured included Ankit Joshi (Robotics & Coding – Hostedminds Robotics), Zahoor Syed (Self-Defence & Martial Arts – ZS Warriors Academy), Nishant Mhaske (Handwriting – Akshar Sanskar Handwriting Classes), Samiksha Nikam (Communication Skills & Personality Development), Ashwini Kale and Swati Chopra (Art & Craft), and Ayodhya Puri (Dance & Games).

Their collective efforts transformed the camp into a comprehensive platform for experiential learning, skill development, and creative exploration, effectively engaging students from Nursery to Grade 10. Adding to the celebratory mood, parents shared heartfelt feedback, praising the camp’s structure, trainer quality, and the evident transformation in their children. Many appreciated the screen-free, engaging format and urged for more such initiatives throughout the year.

Parent Feedback

The Lokmat Times Campus Club extended gratitude to the parents for their trust and the students for their vibrant participation. With expert-led sessions and a focus on real-world learning, the camp has once again reinforced its place as one of the city’s most cherished summer experiences.The excitement, applause, and smiles captured during the closing ceremony serve as a beautiful reminder of how impactful such platforms can be in shaping young minds for a brighter tomorrow.

--------------------------

Inspiring growth

“It was truly heartwarming to witness young minds so actively engaged in learning and growth. Lokmat Times Campus Club has created an environment that nurtures skills and values while keeping the joy of childhood intact. We’re proud to support such an initiative that shapes tomorrow’s leaders with today’s values.”

- Chandrakant Unhale, director of Unhale Career Academy