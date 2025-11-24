A life once unwanted finds new meaning in an old-age home

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a dispute with his family, a 55-year-old man, overwhelmed with anger and despair, left his home in Jalgaon and headed straight to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On reaching the city, his steps led him to the Krupalu Old-Age Home. Life had lost its meaning for him, but the home gave him a fresh start and he, too, embraced the home as his own in no time. When it was time for him to return to his family, every eye in the home turned moist.

Ranjit Chavan (name changed), originally from Jalgaon, had suffered paralysis due to an electric shock. The dependency that followed constantly troubled him mentally. One day, in a fit of anger, he walked out of his house. Knowing about the Krupalu Old-Age Home in the Begumpura area, he reached there. When director Santosh Suradkar spoke to him, he understood the entire situation.

Loved by everyone

Though the home had no vacant room, the elderly residents adjusted among themselves and made space for him. In just two days, his nature, politeness, and ever-smiling face won everyone over. He disliked sitting idle, sometimes repairing taps, sometimes watering the garden. Watching him care for the plants like a mother encouraged the other residents to stay active as well.

Two months passed. One day, his family arrived to take him back. But this time, he did not feel like leaving. He had found another family in the home, emotional, understanding, and supportive companions who shared joys and sorrows. As the moment of farewell approached, he grew emotional. The eyes of all the residents filled with tears too.

“I will return once my daughter’s wedding is done. I want to do something meaningful for society,” he said earnestly.

“Everyone at home was very fond of Chavan. He has promised from the heart that he will come back, and we are certain he will.”

— Santosh Suradkar, director

“I lived my whole life for my family, but the love I received here… I never received it anywhere else. I will always be indebted to them.”

— Ranjit Chavan (name changed)