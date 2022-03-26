A mega-vaccination drive at Stepping Stones High School!

Aurangabad, March 26: To ensure immunisation and safety of students against Covid 19 with the hope to return to the Class experience, a mega-vaccination drive was organized at Stepping Stones High School recently. The date marked the first vaccination drive for the age group 12-14, while the third drive for students in 10th to 12th standards. The vaccination drive has been organized for the age group 12-14 which includes students mostly studying in the 7th, 8th, and 9th standards. A total of 80 students received the vaccine. The school has organized three vaccination camps till now in association with the CMO's office. All the teachers, students, and other staff members have been urged to get the first and second vaccine dose during the drive. The drive included the administration of Corbevax.