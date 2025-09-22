A modern day ‘ Bramhacharini’

Lokmat News Network

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Today marks the second day of Navratri, celebrated in honor of Goddess Durga’s second form, Brahmacharini, worshipped for her penance, simplicity, and devotion. She embodies patience, strength, and perseverance, reminding us that true change comes through discipline and sacrifice. Just like Brahmacharini walked with determination on her spiritual path, a social reformer dedicates their life selflessly, facing challenges with courage to bring positive transformation in society. We often come across various forms of Goddess Durga in people around us, yet we fail to recognize them. One such modern-day Brahmacharini protects and empowers mentally challenged women and men.

Believing that we owe something not only to our mother and motherland but also to society, a nurse has been striving to bring about change.

In 2019, Uma Tupe, a 35-year-old woman, opened a shelter for mentally challenged women and men. For this, she founded Daivat at Dhopteshwar, Durgadi Tanda. Often, women with mental illness are abandoned by families or left on the streets. With no support, they wander in distress and sometimes fall prey to exploitation. Resolving that no woman should face such a situation, Uma began Daivat, providing a safe haven, medical care, and emotional support.

Patients often come from the streets

Many residents arrive directly from the streets, abandoned or left to fend for themselves. Local police or Damini Pathak often help rescue these women and refer them to Daivat , ensuring their safety and care.

Over time, Uma realized that not only mentally ill women and men but also the elderly are often left behind by families. Disabled and mentally challenged men, too, are treated as burdens. In response, Daivat expanded to shelter elderly men, giving them care, companionship, and dignity.

Care and Support at Daivat

Today, the organization cares for 35 mentally challenged men and women. A team of doctors provides medicines, and four caretakers look after residents. Daivat functions voluntarily, sustained by donations. Many kind-hearted people continue to bring mentally challenged individuals to the shelter, ensuring they receive proper care.

"Just as any woman can cry out when she is in pain, a mentally challenged woman cannot but her heart still feels it all. She too deserves love, care, and a chance at a happy life. That is why I dedicate myself to protecting them, helping them heal, and giving them hope for the future. Even if they are disabled or elderly, they are still someone’s parents, and serving them fills my heart. I appeal to everyone to extend whatever help they can to these women, so they are never left alone."

– Uma Tupe, Founder of Daivat

"The question of where mentally challenged women could be safely placed and properly cared for used to be a concern. But now, thanks to Uma Tupe Madam and the Daivat Ashram, this issue has been resolved. They take excellent care of the women, ensure their well-being, and even look out for their future. That’s why even Damini Pathak confidently refers women to them."

– Lata Jadhav, Assistant Sub-inspector Damini Pathak