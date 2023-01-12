A partial view blocks the true meaning of a film

-Arun Khopkar shares filmmaking lessons at AIFF

- Crowd of audience to watch international movies including Marathi

Aurangabad: A partial view of the audience never lets the film convey its true message. Hence the viewer's vision should be impartial towards a film to grasp its meaning, said filmmaker and director Arun Khopkar while speaking in the ‘Master Class’ session organised in the 8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival on Thursday.

Today, the second day of the festival showcased many acclaimed and award-winning films. Satyajit Ray's films Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar were shown on Thursday. Several international films were also screened, including Kabel Lal Kaser, Bay Chase Ne Veath, Knight Riders. Khopkar said that colour cinema has set a good example of how and when to use light in a film and how a director's vision of color should be while directing a cinema. He also said on how to look at the secondary colors that come out of the hues while watching a movie. One should not only look at the story but also the nuances. Actor Kishor Kadam, writer Ganesh Matkari, Dasu Vaidya, Shiv Kadam of MGM Filmart, Namrata Phalke and others were present.

Marathi films won the hearts of the audience

Watch as many Marathi movies as you can to keep Marathi cinema alive. Only then will Marathi films take a leap at the international level, said director Sameer Patil. He also appealed to watch the recently released movie Ved. Taath Kana directed by Girish Mohite and Bhaubali directed by Sameer Patil received excellent response from the audience. Director Nagraj Manjule launched the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ at the film festival.

1430 audience registration

1430 viewers from Aurangabad and throughout Marathwada registered to watch the film festival. Of these, 950 are students, while the remaining 480 are general audiences, said convenor Nilesh Raut.

Movies to be screened today

Screen 1: Surdina (10.15 am), Mahanagar (11.45 am), Charulata (01.15 pm), Kabel Lel Kasr (03.45 pm), Very Nice Day (06.00 pm), and Patalghor (07.30 pm).

Screen 2: Les Magnetiques (10 am), Naanera (12 pm), Koli Esru (02.45 pm), Aaro Ek Pratihibi (05.00 pm) and The Whale (07.45 pm).

Screen 3: Lecture on Magical Realism by Sunil Tambe (10.30 am), Writing with Fire (12.30 pm), Marathwada Short Film Competition (02.30 pm), Trailer Release of Sarla Ek Roti (04.45 pm), Alborada (05.30 pm) and OT (8 pm).

Chitrapati Dr V Shantaram Theatre: Be Ches Ne Veth (10.45 am), Akyrky Koch (12.45 pm), Taath Kana (03.15 pm), Bhoomiyude Uppu (05.45 pm) and Night Raiders (07.30 pm).