A pedal-powered push for a healthier, greener tomorrow

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the world celebrated World Bicycle Day, the city witnessed a growing movement take to its streets not in protest, but on pedals.

Every Sunday at dawn, under the initiative “Sundays on Cycle,” the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE) joins hands with local associations to promote cycling as a lifestyle. The initiative seamlessly blends health, sustainability, and unity all from the seat of a bicycle.

“Whether your cycle costs Rs 1,500 or Rs 12 lakh, the health benefits remain unchanged,” said Dr. Prafful Jatale, Nuclear Medicine expert and IRONMAN athlete. “Cycling improves heart-lung function, reduces stress, and boosts mental well-being.”

With 60 to 80 cyclists joining each week, the campaign is gaining traction across age groups. According to Himanshu Mahajan, Athlete Relationship Manager at SAI NCOE, “The turnout reflects a growing civic commitment to fitness and eco-consciousness.” Just 30 minutes of daily cycling, experts say, helps regulate weight, blood pressure, and sugar levels, prevents stroke, keeps joints flexible, and releases mood-boosting hormones. Yet, amid this momentum, a gap persists industries remain absent. Despite rising health awareness and green drives, corporate participation is minimal, raising questions about missed opportunities in workplace wellness and sustainable leadership.

-----------------------

City marks World Bicycle Day with Vigour

To mark the day, a 6 am rally led by the Aurangabad District Cycling Association saw enthusiastic participation from across the region.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, Connaught Garden hosted a spirited 10-km Tiranga Cycle Rally, organized by SAI NCOE, the Fit India Movement, and the Cyclist Foundation. Over 80 riders, draped in tricolours, pedaled through the city in a tribute to fitness and patriotism. The event was led by Regional Director Pandurang Chate, Deputy Director Dr. Monika Ghuge, and Assistant Director Sumedh Tarodekar, whose efforts ensured a smooth and impactful rally.

-----------------------------

Will the rest join the ride?

Cycling is no longer just a sport it is a silent revolution for cleaner cities and healthier lives. The wheels are turning. In Japan, workers routinely cycle to their workplaces. Could the same happen here? Will the city’s industries, institutions, and leaders join the movement at least for one day a week?